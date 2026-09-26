Vestnik Kavkaza

Saudi Arabia resumes oil exports via East-West pipeline

Флаг Саудовской Аравии
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Saudi Arabia has resumed oil exports through the key East-West pipeline after its operations were temporarily suspended.

Saudi Arabia has resumed oil exports through the East-West pipeline after a recent suspension caused by attacks by Yemen’s Houthis, Bloomberg reports, citing sources.

After state-owned Saudi Aramco tested the pipeline, the oil supplies abroad via the route were fully restored.

Oil pumping through the East-West pipeline was suspended after several strikes on the facility on September 11. The kingdom’s Foreign Ministry later said the attack was carried out from Iraqi territory.

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