SOCAR to sponsor Italian national football team

Azerbaijan's SOCAR has signed a partnership agreement with the Italian Football Federation to become the global energy sponsor of Italy's men's and women's national teams.

The four‑year deal, effective January 1, 2027, includes an option to extend for two more years, potentially running until 2032.

According to the company, it aims to support the progress of Italian football through the initiative. Italy is the largest importer of Azerbaijani gas in Europe.

The Italian national team lost 0–2 to Belgium in a Nations League match on September 25.