Kislovodsk grows more popular every year

In just three years, Kislovodsk’s five-star health resorts have become one and a half times more popular among Russian tourists: they now come not just to relax, but also to receive treatment in comfort and spend their time.

The number of tourists choosing five-star premium health resorts in the spa city of Kislovodsk has increased by 55% over three years, the city’s head Yevgeny Moiseyev said.

“The number of tourists choosing luxury health resorts in Kislovodsk has grown from 31,000 to 48,000. People want more than just treatment, they seek high individual level of medical services, comfort, food, service and additional leisure opportunities,”

- Yevgeny Moiseyev said.

There are still relatively few such health resorts in the city, only five five-star facilities, but this has its advantages: Kislovodsk offers recreation and treatment for guests with varying budgets. Nevertheless, demand for accommodation in the premium segment is steadily growing, and with it, new offerings from private investors are emerging at the resort, Moiseyev said.