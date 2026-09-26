Vestnik Kavkaza

Hakan Fidan to hold talks in UAE

Hakan Fidan to hold talks in UAE
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will make an official visit to the UAE to discuss maritime navigation, regional security, the situation in Gaza, and security in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el‑Mandeb Strait.

He is also expected to hold meetings preparing for the second session of the High‑Level Strategic Council and to hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other officials.

Fidan plans to stress the importance of maritime security and convey Ankara's position on resolving regional conflicts by the region's own countries. The work of the Peace Council and moving to the second stage of conflict resolution will also be addressed.

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