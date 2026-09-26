Moscow, Tehran discuss energy cooperation

The head of the Russian Ministry of Energy held a meeting with Iran’s oil minister. The parties discussed prospects for developing cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

On Monday, September 28, a meeting took place between Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev and Mohsen Paknejad, Iran’s oil minister and co-chair of the Russian-Iranian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, a statement on the Russian ministry's website reads.

The central topics of discussion were cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector and prospects for its development.

"The current state and prospects of Russian-Iranian cooperation in the energy sector, a key area of ​​bilateral economic collaboration, were reviewed,”

- the Russian Ministry of Energy reported.

The parties also discussed current issues regarding the operation of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of agreements on education and the supply of agricultural resources, which had been reached during the Intergovernmental Commission meeting held in Tehran in February this year.