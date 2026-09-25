Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran awaits US response to proposals on Strait of Hormuz

Iran awaits US response to proposals on Strait of Hormuz
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran is awaiting the US final response to its proposals on the Strait of Hormuz via intermediaries, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media.

"We saw the US President's initial reaction, but nothing has been conveyed to us through intermediaries",

Araghchi said, adding that the White House makes many contradictory statements.

"We are awaiting the final position from intermediaries; we will make our decisions based on that",

the minister said.

According to Araghchi, any progress on opening the strait depends on Washington meeting Tehran's conditions. President Donald Trump had earlier said he rejected the Iranian proposal on the Strait of Hormuz.

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