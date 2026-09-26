Middle Corridor projects cost more than 25 bln

Funding for 16 priority infrastructure initiatives along the Middle Corridor has exceeded $25 bln.

Investments in 16 priority infrastructure projects along the Middle Corridor have reached $25.1 bln, the World Bank’s report “Integration: World-Class Trade Logistics Along the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor”.

The railway sector accounts for $22.5 bln of the initiatives. About 75% of the projects, accounting for 85% of total spending, are already underway or being prepared for an early launch.

The largest projects include a railway crossing of the Bosphorus in Istanbul, the Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway and the Azerbaijan-Türkiye connection through Armenia.

The list also includes construction of the Anaklia port in Georgia, the construction of new railway lines and the expansion of the ports of Baku and Aktau. The cost of initiatives involving Azerbaijan directly is estimated at $3.2 bln.