Azerbaijan honors memory of martyrs with minute of silence

A minute of silence was observed across Azerbaijan on Sunday, September 27, to honor military personnel who died during the Second Karabakh War. At 12:00 Baku time, traffic was halted nationwide.

Commemorative events are taking place today in various cities across the republic. In Baku, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Presidential Administration head Samir Nuriyev, and Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova laid flowers at the memorial stone in Victory Park.

The Public Relations Department of the Service for Restoration, Construction, and Management in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts reported that in Khankendi, government employees and members of the public visited the Alley of Martyrs, laying flowers and offering prayers to honor those who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Remembrance Day was established by President Ilham Aliyev in December 2020. The Day has been observed annually on September 27 since then.