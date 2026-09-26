Upper Lars checkpoint has nearly 400 trucks waiting

Although traffic at the Russian-Georgian border is operating normally, the Upper Lars international road checkpoint is struggling to cope with increased traffic, with nearly 400 trucks waiting to cross in North Ossetia.

About 370 trucks have accumulated in the electronic queue to cross the Russian-Georgian border at the Upper Lars checkpoint in North Ossetia, the press service of the head and government of the republic said.

“Traffic along the Trans-Caucasian Highway and the Georgian Military Highway is proceeding without restrictions, but 370 transit heavy trucks are currently in the electronic queue waiting to cross the Upper Lars international road checkpoint,”

- the press service statement.

According to the official website of the electronic queue system, at present, 90 of the registered vehicles are in the “green zone” immediately before the international checkpoint.