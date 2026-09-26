Khamenei vows to clear Arabian Sea of enemy forces

Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran’s armed forces would clear the Arabian Sea of enemy forces. Khamenei also said US forces had been defeated in an attempt to advance through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said Iranian forces had inflicted significant damage on US forces that had attempted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Khamenei vowed to clear the Arabian Sea of enemy forces.

“The two seas south of Iran were a haven for enemy forces, but today, due to the painful strikes inflicted on them by the brave warriors and defenders of the Strait of Hormuz, they cannot advance beyond the Arabian Sea. Every time they took this risk, they harmed themselves. Soon, the Arabian Sea will also be cleared of them,”

- Mojtaba Khamenei said.

Khamenei expressed hope for Iran’s victory in the conflict and the defeat of its enemies.