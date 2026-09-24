Azerbaijani gymnasts win gold at World Acrobatic Championships

Azerbaijan's women's group — Anahita Bashiri, Zahra Rashidova, and Nazrin Zeyniyeva — won gold in the dynamic exercise at the World Acrobatic Gymnastics Championships in Pesaro, Italy, scoring 28.580 and beating competitors from seven countries (Israel, Ukraine, Belarus, Great Britain, China, the USA, and Germany).

In the men's pair balance exercise, Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev took bronze with 28.950 points, finishing behind the USA and Kazakhstan.

This is the 30th edition of the World Championships in the sport.