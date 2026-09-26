Vestnik Kavkaza

EU to deny Türkiye EU integration again - Media

EU to deny Türkiye EU integration again - Media
© Photo: Vera Romashkina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The European Commission is drafting accession roadmaps for Montenegro, Albania, Moldova, and Ukraine, but not for Türkiye, a candidate since 1999, Politico reported, citing sources.

The new roadmaps could, for the first time, give leading candidates clear guarantees and timelines for concluding membership talks.

Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Georgia, and Türkiye remain at earlier stages of the process.

Türkiye is the longest‑standing candidate, with talks starting in 2005. Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia are the newest, receiving candidate status in 2022 and 2023.

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