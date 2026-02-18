Russia and the United States have agreed to create an economic working group, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.

According to him, Russia-U.S. relations under U.S. President Donald Trump are "pragmatic".The diplomat noted that Moscow understands that they need to be guided by common sense.

"Aside from the talks on military and political issues ongoing in Geneva in an expanded format, we have agreed with our American colleagues to establish a bilateral economic working group. We will discuss all these issues within this working group. We want to understand how the Donald Trump administration understands mutual benefits.," Lavrov said.

Russia appreciates Trump’s position on Ukraine and is monitoring Europe’s attempts to knock him off his "principled course."

The US is "trying to oust Russia from the global energy markets," despite statements about future cooperation.