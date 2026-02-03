Son of Muammar Gaddafi killed in Libya

Saif al-Islam, the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was killed in the courtyard of his home in Libya in an organized assassination, Al Hadath TV reported.

Khaled al-Zaidi, a lawyer for Seif al-Islam, has confirmed his client’s death.

According to the channel’s sources close to the Gaddafi family, al-Islam was shot dead outside his residence. Four attackers were involved and fled the scene.

Al Jazeera reported that shortly before the attack, all CCTV cameras at Gaddafi’s house had been disabled.

Libya's Attorney General's Office has opened an official investigation. Law enforcement officers are working to identify suspects involved in the murder.