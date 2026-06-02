National Cybersecurity Agency established in Azerbaijan

The National Cybersecurity Agency has been established within the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

The National Cybersecurity Agency is a public legal entity that provides regulation and control in the field of cybersecurity in the country, as well as increasing resilience, including coordinating the activities of information infrastructure entities, conducting preventive measures to identify, investigate and prevent actions aimed at violating the cybersecurity of information infrastructure, informing at the national level about existing and potential cyber threats, public education, state and non-state institutions in the field of cybersecurity and providing them with methodological support, as well as taking measures against the posting of prohibited information on Internet resources and activities in the field of personal data protection.

To exercise general management and control over the agency’s activities, a board is established, consisting of a chairperson and three deputy chairpersons.

Within one month from the date of state registration, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan should transfer the assets of the Electronic Security Service to the agency.