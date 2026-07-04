New consortium to handle Uzbekistan-Georgia transportation

Uzbekistan and Georgia are strengthening cooperation in the transport and logistics sector following high-level talks and a joint inspection of key infrastructure projects in Georgia, including the development of the Anaklia Deep Sea Port.

This was reflected in a statement following a visit by a delegation led by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov, Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, and Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili.

During the visit, the delegation inspected construction progress at the Anaklia Deep Sea Port, a strategic maritime infrastructure project aimed at expanding Georgia’s role as a regional transit hub linking the Black Sea with Central Asia and broader international trade routes. Officials were briefed on ongoing construction works and long-term development plans for the port.

The delegation also visited the Poti Free Industrial Zone, where they reviewed the activities of resident companies, production capacities, and the overall investment environment. Special attention was given to the logistics and transit potential of the Poti port, which remains one of the key gateways for regional cargo flows.

In discussions held during the visit, both sides emphasized the importance of expanding transport connectivity, increasing cargo transportation volumes, and implementing joint projects aimed at improving regional supply chains.