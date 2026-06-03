Novak comments on situation with fuel prices at Russia's gas stations

The situation in the domestic fuel market remains stable, with prices at gas stations of vertically integrated companies and most stations rising in line with inflation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Currently, the situation is stable, and prices at gas stations of vertically integrated companies and most stations are growing at a level no higher than inflation. Therefore, the government, together with the federal center and the Energy Ministry, will closely monitor this," Novak said.

The Russian government may impose a ban on diesel fuel exports for manufacturers if necessary, he noted.