Novak gives instructions to ensure priority fuel supplies

The latest meeting on the fuel market situation held by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak focused on organizing fuel supplies within the framework of northern deliveries, the government's press service said.

"It was emphasized that this area is an unconditional priority, taking into account the specific features of remote territories, seasonal restrictions and the high importance of the timely formation of required reserves for maintaining ordinary life in the regions," the press service said.

Representatives of industry companies reported on implemented and planned measures aimed at supporting the domestic market, ensuring stable supplies and meeting the demand of all categories of consumers.

In addition, industry companies and regional authorities need to regularly provide up-to-date information on the situation with petroleum products for a detailed assessment of ongoing processes and in order to make timely decisions.