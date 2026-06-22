Novak urges to prepare action plan to maintain Russian fuel market

Russia' Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak instructed officials to prepare a balanced action plan for fuel supply in its domestic market.

During a meeting on the fuel market's situation, Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service was tasked with continuously monitoring prices in the sector and acting swiftly when necessary.

The meeting also covered efforts to prevent unjustified price hikes for petroleum products and anti-competitive activities, as well as the current stock levels of petroleum products across the country.

Officials said the fuel market is being kept under constant control.