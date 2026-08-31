Oil surpasses 92 dollars per barrel amid Middle East tensions

The escalation of tensions between the US and Iran that occurred overnight on August 30-31 has already impacted oil prices, and they continue to rise amid fears of supply disruptions.

By 2:58 p.m. Moscow time, November Brent futures on London's ICE exchange had climbed $1.52 (1.68%) to $92.01, Interfax reported.

US benchmark WTI also gained ground, with October futures rising $2.02 (2.36%) to $87.78 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The Strait of Hormuz situation continues to weigh on markets: despite US claims, Iran‑Oman agreements have yet to restore normal shipping through the vital waterway.