Patrushev says time for BRICS to gain strategic maritime dimension

It is necessary for BRICS to acquire a strategic maritime dimension, and in this context, joint naval exercises of member countries are already underway, Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said.

"We will tap into the potential of BRICS, which needs to be given a full-fledged strategic maritime dimension," Nikolay Patrushev said.

Patrushev recalled the exercises held in January and February to protect sea lanes from Western piracy. Russia, China, and Iran participated in the maneuvers. The UAE and South Africa also joined the January exercises.