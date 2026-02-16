Vestnik Kavkaza

Patrushev says time for BRICS to gain strategic maritime dimension

Флаги стран БРИКС
© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

It is necessary for BRICS to acquire a strategic maritime dimension, and in this context, joint naval exercises of member countries are already underway, Russian presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev said.

"We will tap into the potential of BRICS, which needs to be given a full-fledged strategic maritime dimension," Nikolay Patrushev said.

Patrushev recalled the exercises held in January and February to protect sea lanes from Western piracy. Russia, China, and Iran participated in the maneuvers. The UAE and South Africa also joined the January exercises.

315 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.