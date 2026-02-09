Peskov confirms Russia-France contacts take place

Russia is indeed in contact with France, which could allow for a fairly rapid establishment of dialogue at the highest level, if it is wanted, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, contacts have taken place, we can confirm this, which, if it is desired and necessary, could help for a fairly rapid establishment of dialogue at the highest level. So far, we have not received any indication that this desire exists," Dmitry Peskov said.

However, Moscow took note of French President Emmanuel Macron's statements about the need to resume relations with Russia, the spokesman said, adding that these statements appealed to Kremlin.

Earlier, Macron stated that Paris had re-established technical communication channels with Moscow. He also spoke about the advisability of restoring dialogue and the need to build a new European security architecture together with Russia.