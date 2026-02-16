According to the head of the Georgian Foreign Ministry, numerous protest movements in Georgia received funding through foreign foundations.

A significant portion of the funding for protests and revolutions in Georgia came through foreign foundations, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili says.

She was commenting on the statements of cybersecurity expert and former US State Department official Mike Benz. He previously reported that participants in the 2024 protests against the "foreign agents" law received sufficient financial support from USAID and NED funds through the administration of former US President Joe Biden.