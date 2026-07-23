Vestnik Kavkaza

Rashad Aslanov appointed Azerbaijan's envoy to Turkey

Rashad Aslanov appointed Azerbaijan's envoy to Turkey
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The new ambassador of Azerbaijan to Türkiye has been appointed. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, Rashad Aslanov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Türkiye.

By another Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Rashad Aslanov was recalled from his posts as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Italy, Malta, and San Marino.

Earlier, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Türkiye, Rashad Mammadov has been recalled.

315 views

Gallery

All galleries

Content

Topics

Plots

Persons

Countries

We use cookies and collect personal data through Yandex.Metrica in order to provide you with the best possible experience on our website.