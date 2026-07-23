Rashad Aslanov appointed Azerbaijan's envoy to Turkey

The new ambassador of Azerbaijan to Türkiye has been appointed. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, Rashad Aslanov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Türkiye.

By another Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Rashad Aslanov was recalled from his posts as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Italy, Malta, and San Marino.

Earlier, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Türkiye, Rashad Mammadov has been recalled.