Residents returning to Khojaly, Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar

Azerbaijan's 'Great Return' program to the territories liberated from occupation continues: today, 60 families are moving to their native places.

Families relocating to Khojaly city, as well as the Hadrut and Girmizi Bazar settlements in Khojavend district, were temporarily housed in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings situated across various regions of Azerbaijan.

During this phase, 30 families, comprising 149 individuals, moved to Khojaly city, while 10 families, totaling 47 people, settled in Hadrut. Additionally, 20 families, amounting to 91 individuals, were relocated to Girmizi Bazar.