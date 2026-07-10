Riyadh, Islamabad support continued US-Iran Dialogue

Today, two major players in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, held diplomatic consultations in response to the ongoing hostilities between the US and Iran. The foreign ministers of both countries called on the parties to the Iranian conflict to return to the negotiating table.

This evening, telephone conversations took place between the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, Faisal bin Farhan and Ishaq Dar. The main topic of the conversation was the negative dynamics in resolving the Iranian conflict due to the resumption of daily missile exchanges between US forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps this week.

The ministers agreed that the parties must return to the negotiating table and be encouraged to continue constructive dialogue on a new nuclear deal.