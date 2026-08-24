Robert Kocharyan detained in Armenia

State prosecutors in Armenia on Tuesday detained Robert Kocharyan, a former ​president, one of the instigators of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and the leader of the "war party".

Since early morning on August 25, law enforcement officers have been conducting searches at the homes of Kocharyan, his son and lawmaker Levon Kocharyan, and several dozen addresses.

Kocharyan's other son, Sedrak, and four other people have also been detained.

Prosecutors said they ​had charged Kocharyan, 71, with money laundering, receiving bribes and abuse of ‌power.