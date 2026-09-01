Rubio comments on CIA Director's visit to Russia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow was part of efforts to strengthen communication channels between US and Russian intelligence services.

"So his visit there was largely routine in that sense of just establishing and continue to build these intel-to-intel communication channels. Because they’re – those things can prove useful in a time of crisis or conflict",

Rubio said in a Fox News interview.

Rubio denied reports that Ratcliffe had discussed a proposal for a trilateral summit involving the Russian, American, and Ukrainian leaders, but stressed Washington's commitment to dialogue with Moscow despite ongoing differences.