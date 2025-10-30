Russia-Jordan visa-free travel to begin in December

The agreement between Russia and Jordan on the mutual cancellation of visa requirements will come into force on December 13, 2025, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Russian nationals will be able to enter and stay in Jordan without a visa for up to 30 days per visit, provided that they have no intention of laboring or doing any kind of commercial business, studying or residing permanently in the territory of Jordan, the ministry indicated.

The total period of stay should not exceed 90 days during a calendar year.

Similar rights are conferred to nationals of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan when visiting Russia.