Russia-Turkey relation reach strategic partnership level - Ivanov

Relations between Russia and Turkey have reached a level of strategic partnership, Russia’s Charge d’Affaires Alexey Ivanov said in an interview with the Nefes newspaper.

"We share the opinion that relations between Russia and Turkey have reached a level of strategic partnership in recent years. We have flagship projects that are markers of such high-level cooperation," Ivanov said.

Among the most promising areas of cooperation this year, he cited energy, first of all nuclear energy, supplies of Russian gas, oil, and oil products, as well as agriculture and tourism.

"We believe that these are driving engines of our trade and economic cooperation," Ivanov said.

According to Ivanov, Moscow and Ankara have established close coordination on the most pressing issues on the international and regional agenda, including Ukraine, the Black Sea, the South Caucasus, the Middle East and Africa, and Afghanistan.

Among the problems facing both countries, the Russian diplomat cited Western pressure.