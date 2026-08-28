Russia and Azerbaijan agree on dev't of freight along North-South corridor

Russia and Azerbaijan have discussed the development of freight traffic along the International North-South Transport Corridor, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia reported.

According to the embassy, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Rahman Mustafayev visited the Astrakhan region and met with Governor Igor Babushkin.

The sides discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Astrakhan region in the trade, economic, cultural and transport sectors.

“Particular attention was paid to the development of freight traffic between the Astrakhan region and Azerbaijan along the International North-South Transport Corridor,” the embassy said.

The meeting also addressed cooperation in the humanitarian sphere. The governor proposed considering the possibility of holding joint opera gala concerts, as well as staging open-air operas at the venue in front of the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, with the participation of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after M.F. Akhundov and the Astrakhan State Opera and Ballet Theater.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan is our most important partner in the Caspian region. I intend to continue making every effort to further strengthen comprehensive cooperation,” Igor Babushkin said.

At the governor’s invitation, Mustafayev attended as an honorary guest the premiere of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s opera “The Tale of Tsar Saltan,” staged by the Astrakhan State Opera and Ballet Theater.

In addition, the Azerbaijani diplomat visited facilities in Astrakhan built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, including a monument to Grand Prince Vladimir the Great, Equal-to-the-Apostles, as well as infrastructure facilities on Bakinskaya Street.