Russia and Iran discuss prospects for broader cooperation

Senior Iranian and Russian officials pledged to accelerate the implementation of bilateral agreements and remove obstacles to joint projects.

In a meeting in Tehran on February 17, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani and Russian Minister of Energy Sergei Tsivilev discussed ways to expand economic cooperation.

"Tehran and Moscow have faced similar pressure and restrictions from the West in recent years, but these pressures have not been able to stop the path of strategic cooperation between the two countries," Larijani said.

He praised the "excellent" level of relations, stressing that ties between Tehran and Moscow go beyond normal diplomacy and have endured despite facing similar pressures and restrictions from the West in recent years.

Tsivilev, in turn, reaffirmed Moscow's determination to continue cooperation with Tehran across various sectors, including economy and energy.