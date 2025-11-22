Vestnik Kavkaza

Russia and Iran to launch international container shipping along North-South

© Photo: Vera Romashkina / Vestnik Kavkaza

Russian and Iranian maritime shipping market participants are looking in detail at creating a maritime container line, head of the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) Andrei Tarasenko said.

"Shipping along the Russia-Iran-India and Russia-Iran-China routes is set to launch in 2026," Tarasenko said.

According to him, Russia and Iran had reached specific agreements in November to create a joint maritime consortium to develop shipping between Makhachkala in Dagestan and Iranian ports. The talks also touched on the launch of a regular container line between Makhachkala and Iranian ports.

It was noted that Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port and Iranian shipping company IRISL had discussed launching a container line between the seaports of Makhachkala and Iran.

