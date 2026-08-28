Russia has not imposed sanctions on Armenia, Mikhail Galuzin says

Restrictions on the export of a significant share of Armenian food products to Russia are not equivalent to sanctions pressure on Yerevan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said, explaining that Armenia only needs to meet Russia’s requirements for the restrictions to be lifted.

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin rejected allegations by Armenian officials and media that Moscow had allegedly imposed sanctions on Yerevan in the agricultural sector. He stressed that the restrictions on supplies of Armenian goods to the Russian market have objective reasons.

“As for the difficulties with supplies of certain categories of Armenian agricultural products to the Russian market, we have noticed that a number of Armenian officials and media outlets portray them as some kind of ‘sanctions’ imposed by Moscow. These are manipulations that have nothing to do with reality,”

-Mikhail Galuzin said.