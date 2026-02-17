Russia will insist on the legal codification of the clause on NATO’s non-expansion eastward and will demand the revocation of the decisions of the 2008 Bucharest Summit, the Russian embassy in Belgium said.

"Russia will insist on formalizing the relevant agreements on paper, including reversing the decisions of the Bucharest Summit, because all the verbal promises made by the NATO members themselves in the past about the non-expansion of the bloc were forgotten and ignored at a time convenient for them," the embassy said.

According to the embassy, documentary evidence of assurances about the alliance’s non-expansion is contained in the archives of NATO countries, but they deliberately do not publish them, the "Izvestia" newspaper reported.