Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs appoints new consul in Trabzon

Alexander Kantemirov has been officially appointed Consul General of the Russian diplomatic mission in Trabzon, Türkiye.

A new Russian Consul General, Alexander Kantemirov, has been appointed in Trabzon, Türkiye, an official statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

"By order of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Alexander Vyacheslavovich Kantemirov has been appointed Consul General of the Russian Federation in Trabzon,”

- the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

Alexander Kantemirov began his career in the diplomatic service in 2003. From 2003 to 2008, the diplomat served at the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Istanbul, Türkiye.