Russian and Egyptian FMs discuss situation in Middle East

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty have had a phone call, during which they underscored the need to step up political and diplomatic efforts in order to ease tensions in the Persian Gulf region and reaffirmed their shared position on the need to resolve the Palestinian issue in accordance with UN resolutions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They emphasized the need to intensify joint political and diplomatic efforts aimed at defusing tensions and laying a reliable foundation for regional security," the statement said.

A shared position on the need to resolve the Palestinian issue in accordance with UN decisions was reiterated, the ministry added.