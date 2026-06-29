Russia's fish imports from Georgia reach record highs

Frozen fish imports from Georgia to Russia reached record highs. In May, Georgia received $1.3 mln from its northern neighbor.

Russian entrepreneurs are showing interest in fish imports from Georgia this year, as frozen product imports reached record highs.

The value of deliveries in May amounted to $1.3 mln. Imports increased by 18.2%, reaching a modern historical high.

In April, deliveries to Russia totaled approximately $1.1 mln. According to Sakstat, frozen fish imports from Georgia were virtually nonexistent until last summer, but have continued uninterrupted since June 2025.

Frozen fish from Georgia is also supplied to Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.