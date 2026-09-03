SOCAR Georgia imports first batch of gasoline from Italy

SOCAR Georgia Petroleum, a subsidiary of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Georgia, has imported the first batch of gasoline from Italiana Petroli, a member of the SOCAR Group.

The company noted that the 5,000-ton cargo, which complies with the EN 228 standard, is the first direct supply transaction between the two companies after the acquisition of Italiana Petroli by SOCAR Group.

The import of 5,000 tons of high-quality gasoline complies with the European EN 228 standard and was delivered to Georgia by a ship owned by SOCAR.

SOCAR completed the acquisition of 99.82% of the shares of Italiana Petroli in May, 2026, after obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals.