Second round of Iran-US talks begins in Geneva

The second round of indirect nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran has begun in Geneva on Tuesday.

Iranian state TV reportedthat the indirect talks had begun with the two sides exchanging messages through Omani mediators.

The Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived at the negotiation venue in Geneva, followed by the U.S. delegation.

Iran’s demands in this round of indirect talks include the complete lifting of sanctions and discussions on confidence-building measures regarding Tehran’s nuclear program.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that the focus of this new round of indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington would be the nuclear issue.

Iran and the U.S. resumed their indirect nuclear diplomacy in Muscat earlier this month under Omani mediation, nearly eight months after talks were suspended following the Iran-Israel conflict.