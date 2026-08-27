Severe flooding hits Imereti region in Georgia

Heavy rainfall has caused flooding in Baghdati Municipality in Georgia's Imereti region, damaging roads, courtyards, and agricultural land, officials said.

Utility and cleaning services are carrying out restoration work, while local authorities are visiting affected residents to offer assistance.

The mayor of Baghdati, his deputies, the chairman of the Sakrebulo, and representatives of the local authorities are visiting the affected residents to provide assistance.

A special commission will be set up to assess the damage.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.