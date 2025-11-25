Vestnik Kavkaza

Shahin Mustafayev and Alexander Novak meet in Baku

© Photo: the Azerbaijani government's press service

Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with Russia's Deputy Chairman Alexander Novak on November 26 in Baku, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The economic nexus between Azerbaijan and Russia has been underscored as perpetually evolving, engendering progressively auspicious prospects, AzerTAc reported.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the trade-economic, energy, and transport sectors.

The meeting also highlighted that the October 9 discussions in Dushanbe between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev significantly enhanced bilateral relations across all sectors.

