South Korean President pays official visit to Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received South Korean President Lee Jae Myung with an official welcome at the Presidential Complex in Ankara as the two leaders began a day of bilateral talks.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, the president's chief advisor Akif Cagatay Kılıç, and other officials attended the ceremony, Anadolu reported.

Following the ceremony, Erdoğan and Lee, who is paying a visit to the country, proceeded to the bilateral meeting.

After the meeting, an agreement signing ceremony will be held, and later, the two presidents are expected to hold a joint press conference.