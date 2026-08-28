Vestnik Kavkaza

Taliban intends to return the US to Afghanistan

Посольство Исламского Эмирата Афганистан в РФ
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Taliban movement has expressed its intention to re-establish diplomatic contacts with the US and normalize bilateral relations, which  would include, among other things, unfreezing of Afghan assets in US banks.

Representatives of the Taliban, which currently rules Afghanistan, told Arab media that they intend to seek the return of a US diplomatic mission to Kabul and the restoration of relations with American authorities.

One of the reasons for such initiative cited by the Taliban is the expectation that normalizing Afghan-US relations will help secure the release of Afghan assets frozen in the US.

At the same time, the Taliban called on Washington to abandon the "belligerent stance” of US policy in Central Asia.

The US still does not recognize the legitimacy of the Taliban government, although the movement has ruled Afghanistan for five years

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