Vestnik Kavkaza

Tehran denies report about potential plot against Trump's son

Tehran denies report about potential plot against Trump's son
© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Iran's Security Chief Mohsen ​Rezaei said a ‌report about a potential plot ​to assassinate U.S. ​President Donald Trump's ⁠son is ​a lie, in ​an interview broadcast by Lebanon's Al Manar ​TV.

Iran's Security Chief described the allegations as “Netanyahu’s tricks,” referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The claim that there is a plot against Trump’s son is nothing but a big lie designed by Netanyahu to deceive and frighten the U.S. president,” Rezaei said.

Earlier, the U.S. Secret Service said ‌it was aware of a video broadcast ​by ​Iranian ⁠state television discussing a ​potential plot ​to ⁠assassinate Trump's youngest ⁠son ​Barron.

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