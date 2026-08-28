Tehran denies report about potential plot against Trump's son

Iran's Security Chief Mohsen Rezaei said a report about a potential plot to assassinate U.S. President Donald Trump's son is a lie, in an interview broadcast by Lebanon's Al Manar TV.
Iran's Security Chief described the allegations as “Netanyahu’s tricks,” referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
“The claim that there is a plot against Trump’s son is nothing but a big lie designed by Netanyahu to deceive and frighten the U.S. president,” Rezaei said.
Earlier, the U.S. Secret Service said it was aware of a video broadcast by Iranian state television discussing a potential plot to assassinate Trump's youngest son Barron.