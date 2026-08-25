Tehran explains why IAEA inspections impossible

IAEA inspectors will not be able to request access to Iranian nuclear facilities affected by US strikes because no inspection protocol has been agreed, Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran head Mohammad Eslami said.

"Until the IAEA develops a protocol for inspecting sites that have come under attack, we cannot allow its specialists to access them",

Eslami said.

He noted that the situation remains difficult, as the conflict with the US is far from over and the safety of facilities cannot be guaranteed.