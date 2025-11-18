Tehran ready to resume nuclear talks with Washington

Tehran is ready to resume nuclear talks with Washington but won’t shift its conditions, the head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations and adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Kamal Kharrazi, told CNN.

"They have to make the first move to show that they are ready to engage with us on the conditions that we put. It has to be based on equal footing and mutual respect," Kamal Kharrazi said.

According to the advisor, the degree of uranium enrichment, not enrichment itself, would be the focus of potential negotiations with the U.S.

He added that Tehran’s ballistic missile program will also be off the negotiating table.

Kharrazi called on U.S. President Donald Trump to "start with a positive approach with Iran."

Asked if he is concerned about another military confrontation with the U.S., the Iranian official said that everything is possible, but Iran is ready for that.