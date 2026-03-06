Tehran сalls on Middle Eastern countries to refuse cooperation with US

Middle Eastern countries should refrain from supporting attacks and cooperating with the US to avoid provoking Tehran to attack Washington's military bases on their territory, Iran's Deputy Chief of Staff said.

Iran has called on Middle Eastern countries to refrain from supporting US attacks, vowing not to retaliate against them, Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaei, Deputy Chief of Staff for Public Relations informed.

"The Iranian President's message is crystal clear: if regional countries do not cooperate with Washington when the US attacks us, then we will not attack them either. Iran has always emphasized the importance of maintaining and continuing friendly relations with regional states based on good neighborliness and mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity,”

- Mohammad Mehdi Tabatabaei said.