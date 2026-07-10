Tehran suspects UAE of supporting the US in Iranian conflict

Tehran is confident that Abu Dhabi sided with the US during the military conflict in Iran and the Persian Gulf in March-April of this year, Abbas Araghchi's deputy said.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi announced Tehran's intention to hold the UAE accountable for allegedly supporting the US in the Iranian conflict.

The reason for such allegation is the recent US Department of Commerce ruling lifting several export restrictions on the Emirates. Gharibabadi emphasized that Tehran sees this as Washington's recognition of Abu Dhabi's contribution to the US military efforts against Iran.

According to Gharibabadi, the Iranian Foreign Ministry's assessment of the US Department of Commerce ruling should be viewed as evidence of the Emirates' legal responsibility for some of the damage inflicted on the Islamic Republic.