Three rare neolithic burials discovered in Kazakhstan

Three burials dating back to the transitional period between the Mesolithic and Neolithic periods (7th-5th millennia BC) have been discovered in Kazakhstan's Auliekol district, shedding light on ancient Central Asian cultures.

A team from Kostanay University made the find at the Shili archaeological complex. The burials were located beneath the floor of a semi-dugout, making the discovery particularly unusual.

Researchers noted that this burial type is typical for some Central Asian cultures and will help expand knowledge of the region's ancient societies.

Atbasar culture sites from this period are commonly found in northern Kazakhstan